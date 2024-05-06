CALGARY
    • WestJet, mechanics union agree to tentative deal to avoid strike

    FILE - The tail of a WestJet plane is seen in Calgary, Tuesday, May 3, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh FILE - The tail of a WestJet plane is seen in Calgary, Tuesday, May 3, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    CALGARY -

    A potential strike between WestJet and its mechanics union appears to have been avoided.

    A statement from the Calgary-based airline Sunday night says a tentative deal between it and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association has been agreed to.

    If the contract is ratified by both sides, it would mark the first approved collective bargaining agreement between WestJet and AMFA.

    WestJet had issued a 72-hour lockout notice on Saturday to the union, saying it was response to AMFA announcing a strike vote.

    The union, which represents around 670 aircraft maintenance engineers and skilled trade groups with the carrier, had cited wages, outsourcing, scheduling and layoff protection as standout issues during negotiations.

    Terms of the deal had not been made public as of Sunday night.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2024.

