WestJet pilots still without agreement, head into 21-day 'cooling off' period

Talks between the union that represents WestJet pilots and the company have so far failed to reach an agreement, which means the organization is one step closer toward a possible strike.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents approximately 1,800 WestJet pilots along with thousands of others in Canada and the U.S., provided an update on discussions on Tuesday.

It said a 60-day federal conciliation period had elapsed without an agreement.

"The end of conciliation marks the beginning of a statutory 21-day cooling-off period," ALPA said in a release, adding that its representatives will still be open to talks during that time if the company is willing.

"Upon the conclusion of the cooling-off period, the pilots could take job action or face a lockout by WestJet management, just before the Victoria Day long weekend."

Last week, the union announced its members had voted in favour of strike action, with the employees' main issues being job protection, pay and scheduling.

In the update, ALPA said "flight disruptions are never an ideal outcome," but pilots are prepared to take whatever action is necessary.

"Our goal is to avoid a strike; however, after seven months of negotiating, WestJet management still fails to recognize the value and expertise we bring to our company and passengers every day," said Capt. Bernard Lewall, chair of the WestJet ALPA Master Executive Council (MEC), in a statement.

Lewall says pilots are leaving the company on a regular basis to seek better opportunities because of the situation.

"We want to continue being a major contributor to WestJet's success and help the company recognize its growth strategy, but if management leaves us no other option, we will be ready to do what it takes to fight for our careers and the future of the airline."

He says the new contract should be crafted in such a way to attract new pilots and retain the experienced and qualified pilots who currently fly with WestJet.

ALPA says the bargaining proposals its making are consistent with the same contracts that many other pilots in North America enjoy.

Once the "cooling-off period" is over on May 13, the union may file a 72-hour strike notice if talks have not yet produced an agreement.

It says WestJet pilots could be in a legal position to strike on May 16.

With files from the Canadian Press