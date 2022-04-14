What's open and closed in Calgary over the Easter weekend

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Easter long weekend:

Calgary Transit

Calgary Transit will be operating with a Sunday level of service Friday and won’t returning to regular service hours until Monday.

Landfills

All three Calgary landfills will be opened on Good Friday, with both the Spyhill and East Calgary locations operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Shepard location will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

Both the Shepard landfill and Spyhill landfill will be closed on Easter Sunday while the East Calgary landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All landfills will be open on Easter Monday, with both the Spyhill and East Calgary locations operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Shepard location will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

Attractions

Devonian Gardens, located in the CORE Shopping Centre, is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Good Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Easter Sunday and open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Monday.

The Inglewood Bird Sanctuary Nature Centre is closed on Good Friday, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and closed on Easter Sunday and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Easter Monday.

Ralph Klein Park Environmental Education Centre is closed on Good Friday, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Easter Sunday and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Easter Monday.

Parking in Calgary Parking Authority spots

No payment is required for on-street parking on Good Friday and Easter Monday and holiday rates will be in effect at all Calgary Parking Authority (CPS) parkades and surface lots.

On Easter Sunday, no payment is required for on-street parking and weekend rates will be in effect at CPA parkades and surface lots.

Calgary Recreation Centres

Arenas, athletic parks and flatwater pools are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday but will be open during regular hours on Saturday.

The Soccer Centre will be closed on Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Leisure Centres

Southland Leisure Centre will be open...

Good Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pool) and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (building);

Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Easter Monday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Village Square Leisure Centre will be open...

Good Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pool) and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (building)

Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and

Easter Monday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Calgary Art Centres

The Wildflower Arts Centre and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre will be closed Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Calgary Golf

With the forecasted low temperatures in the coming days, city-owned golf courses and ranges will be closed temporarily on Sunday.

"We hope to re-open Monday April 18, subject to weather, course conditions and demand," said the city in a news release.