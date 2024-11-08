What’s open and closed Monday in Lethbridge as city hosts 2 Remembrance Day ceremonies

The City of Lethbridge is hosting a pair of Remembrance Day ceremonies on Monday to honour those who have served and continue to fight for our freedom.

An indoor parade and ceremony hosted by General Stewart Branch No. 4 of the Royal Canadian Legion will run inside the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event kicks off at 10:45 a.m.

Meanwhile, an outdoor event will also be staged at the Lethbridge Cenotaph on Veterans Avenue, which temporarily has a name change from Fourth Avenue South. That ceremony also features fly-bys from a Harvard MK IV and C-17 Globemaster airplanes.

What’s open and closed on Monday:

Lethbridge 311 and Lethbridge City Hall are both closed as is the Waste and Recycling Centre and Community Animal Services.

Transit will run on a Sunday schedule.

The Lethbridge Library is closed, but the Lethbridge Military Museum will be open with free admission from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.