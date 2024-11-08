CALGARY
Calgary

    • What’s open and closed Monday in Lethbridge as city hosts 2 Remembrance Day ceremonies

    Thousands travelled to Exhibition Stadium in Lethbridge in 2023 to pay respects to soldiers who fought for Canada Thousands travelled to Exhibition Stadium in Lethbridge in 2023 to pay respects to soldiers who fought for Canada
    Share

    The City of Lethbridge is hosting a pair of Remembrance Day ceremonies on Monday to honour those who have served and continue to fight for our freedom.

    An indoor parade and ceremony hosted by General Stewart Branch No. 4 of the Royal Canadian Legion will run inside the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre.

    Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event kicks off at 10:45 a.m.

    Meanwhile, an outdoor event will also be staged at the Lethbridge Cenotaph on Veterans Avenue, which temporarily has a name change from Fourth Avenue South. That ceremony also features fly-bys from a Harvard MK IV and C-17 Globemaster airplanes.

    What’s open and closed on Monday:

    Lethbridge 311 and Lethbridge City Hall are both closed as is the Waste and Recycling Centre and Community Animal Services.

    Transit will run on a Sunday schedule.

    The Lethbridge Library is closed, but the Lethbridge Military Museum will be open with free admission from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News