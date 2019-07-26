What to do in Calgary this weekend
Folk Fest runs from Thursday to Sunday on Prince's Island Park.
CTV News Calgary
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 12:09PM MDT
What’s happening in Calgary this weekend? Here’s a list of local events taking place in and around the city…
Free outdoor movie screening
Friday night at Central Memorial Park: Isle of Dogs by Wes Anderson. Beer garden starts at 4 p.m., movie at 9 p.m.
Punk Rock Bowling at Paradise lanes
All ages show, Tickets $20 in advance. Kids under 12 free. Click HERE for more information.
Calgary Folk Festival at Prince’s island Park
Calgary’s Folk Music Festival is celebrating its 40th birthday in 2019.
Folk fest welcomes about 53,000 people over the course of the weekend and runs Thursday through Sunday.
Three cool shows at National Music Centre
Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Bass exhibition
Milestones: Corey Hart
Homegrown Country: Celebrating Canadian Country Music
More information can be found on the Studio Bell website.
Pet a Palooza
Day of the Dog at Eau Claire Market, Saturday & Sunday.
Calgary Arab Festival
Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. at Olympic Plaza
Coding lab for kids: Sphero Robot Obstacle Challenge
Apple- Chinook Mall, 9:30 -10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Kids will explore block-based coding by programming simple movements, changing colours and more. Bring your own devices, or we’ll provide them. Recommended for ages 6–12
Canadian Heroes Weekend at Calaway Park
Veterans get in free.
Fifa 19 Tournament
The Brewhouse at 9650 Harvest Hills Blvd N, starts at noon.