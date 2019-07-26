

What’s happening in Calgary this weekend? Here’s a list of local events taking place in and around the city…

Free outdoor movie screening

Friday night at Central Memorial Park: Isle of Dogs by Wes Anderson. Beer garden starts at 4 p.m., movie at 9 p.m.

Punk Rock Bowling at Paradise lanes

All ages show, Tickets $20 in advance. Kids under 12 free. Click HERE for more information.

Calgary Folk Festival at Prince’s island Park

Calgary’s Folk Music Festival is celebrating its 40th birthday in 2019.

Folk fest welcomes about 53,000 people over the course of the weekend and runs Thursday through Sunday.

Three cool shows at National Music Centre

Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Bass exhibition

Milestones: Corey Hart

Homegrown Country: Celebrating Canadian Country Music

More information can be found on the Studio Bell website.

Pet a Palooza

Day of the Dog at Eau Claire Market, Saturday & Sunday.

Calgary Arab Festival

Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. at Olympic Plaza

Coding lab for kids: Sphero Robot Obstacle Challenge

Apple- Chinook Mall, 9:30 -10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Kids will explore block-based coding by programming simple movements, changing colours and more. Bring your own devices, or we’ll provide them. Recommended for ages 6–12

Canadian Heroes Weekend at Calaway Park

Veterans get in free.

Fifa 19 Tournament

The Brewhouse at 9650 Harvest Hills Blvd N, starts at noon.