What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary

The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.

Strathmore RCMP Officers were called to Township Road 250 and Range Road 282 just before noon for reports of a shooting.

The area is east of the hamlet of Conrich, about 10 kilometres east of Calgary.

Mounties discovered two people who had been shot, one fatally and the other superficially.

A statement posted to the Rocky View County website on Tuesday evening expresses "sadness and shock" over the passing of employee Colin Hough, saying he died "following an incident" that occurred earlier in the day.

"This tragic and senseless act has deeply affected us all," said Byron Riemann, chief administrative officer.

"Colin was a valued member of our team, and we extend our deepest condolences to Colin's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time."

Reeve Crystal Kissel said the community is "shocked and heartbroken" by the news.

"We will support Colin's family and colleagues in any way we can as we stand together in grieving this loss."

Fortis Alberta said the person who suffered the superficial gunshot wound was an employee, but didn't release his name.

In a statement sent to CTV News, Fortis said the man was performing "routine work" when it happened.

"The employee was treated for the injury and released from the hospital later that evening," reads the statement.

"We are grateful that our employee is recovering and we are providing any support he, his family and his colleagues need at this time.

"We understand that another individual on scene succumbed to fatal injuries and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim."

RCMP said the two offenders involved fled the scene in a white half-ton pickup truck, which was a Rocky View County fleet vehicle.

Wielosz says police tracked the vehicle to another location, near Township Road 252 and Range Road 260.

The vehicle had been dumped and the suspects were no longer in the area.

As of Wednesday morning, the two suspects remained at large.

Wielosz says the motive for the violence and whether it was targeted is unknown.

No descriptions of the suspects have been provided to the public, though Strathmore RCMP have said they are "armed and dangerous."