CALGARY -- Visitors to Banff National Park have been treated to a rare sight recently – a white grizzly bear.

Bruce Pike spotted the bruin while out mountain biking. A more than one minute long video shared with CTV Calgary shows the bear foraging near railroad tracks.

Estimated to be about three years old, some locals have given the bear the name of Nakoda.

Parks officials urge people to give the grizzly – and any bear they encounter – plenty of space.