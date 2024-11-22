Widespread snowfall warnings issued ahead of 'long duration' snow event

Snowfall warnings were issued across Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan ahead of a long duration weather event.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, “A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.”

Snow will start in southern Alberta midday Friday and end late Saturday or early Sunday, with the heaviest totals expected on Saturday.

This system is pulling moisture from the south Pacific basin through the southern B.C. border where it will meet up with a colder air mass from the north.

The steering mechanisms include the counterclockwise rotation within this inverted trough meaning snowfall totals in southern Alberta will be highly variable and pinpointing the location of the highest accumulations is very difficult due to the physical barrier of the Rockies.

There is a better likelihood that the highest accumulations will be in the southeast corner of Alberta, however Calgary could get caught on the western edge of this.

Both daytime highs and overnight lows will remain well below seasonal until at least the middle of next week, with windchil values making it feel close to -20 for most of the weekend.