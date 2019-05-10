Wild Rose Brewery shareholders have voted to approve its sale to Sleeman Brewery, the company announced Friday.

“We feel there is a strong connection between the way we’ve crafted our culture and the way Sleeman does business, and we are excited about our new joint vision for taking the growth of the Wild Rose brand to the next level,” said Wild Rose CEO Bill McKenzie in a statement.

The deal will be finalized May 31.

Started in 1996 by Mike Tymchuk and Alan Yule, the brewery was originally housed in the Foothills Industrial Park and later expanded into a 40,000 square-foot facility near Currie Barracks, which is also home to its popular Taphouse room.

“We recognize that Alberta is a province with high growth potential and see a number of synergies between Wild Rose and Sleeman that make this partnership extremely exciting for both organizations,” said Sleeman president and CEO Jesse Hanazawa in a statement.

“Not only do our businesses share a passion for craft beer, but we also share the drive to achieve industry excellence while maintaining a winning organizational culture.”