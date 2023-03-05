Wild win 3-0 on the road as fans boo fading Flames

Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson, right, deflects the puck over the net as Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane looks on during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Saturday, March 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson, right, deflects the puck over the net as Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane looks on during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Saturday, March 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates

A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Iran has faced months of unrest.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addresses lawmakers while defending his next year's budget bill at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas

For the first time, United Nations members have agreed on a unified treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas -- representing a turning point for vast stretches of the planet where conservation has previously been hampered by a confusing patchwork of laws.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina