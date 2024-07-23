One wildfire burning in Calgary Forest Area as risk climbs to 'extreme'

Wildfire risk in the Calgary Forest Area (CFA) has been elevated to extreme as a heat wave continues to bring hot, dry weather to southern Alberta.

Wildfire Alberta said the few pockets of moisture received over the past week are not providing any relief to the fire danger.

More seasonal temperatures are coming, but there is minimal chance of precipitation.

“Any fires that ignite in these conditions have the potential to grow very quickly and exhibit erratic fire behaviour,” Alberta Wildfire said in an update Tuesday.

A map showing fire risk in Alberta as of July 23, 2024. (Courtesy: WIldfire Alberta)

There is one active wildfire in the CFA that is currently classified as being held.

The fire, caused by lightning, is located 25 kilometres west of Water Valley.

Four wildland firefighters along with a helicopter responded to the area on Monday night. Nine firefighters will be on the scene on Tuesday working to bring the blaze under control.

A fire that is being held is not anticipated to grow past expected boundaries, given current weather conditions and resources, according to the province.

Since the start of the year, there have been 57 wildfires in the CFA that have burned 13.05 hectares.

The Calgary Forest Area includes a large area in southwestern Alberta, stretching from areas west of Carstairs, Cochrane and Calgary, down to west of Pincher Creek.

A fire ban remains in effect throughout the entire Forest Protection area – including the CFA.

Throughout Alberta, there are 170 active wildfires as of Tuesday morning, according to the province’s wildfire map. Of those fires, 56 are out of control, 50 are being held and 64 are under control.

There have been 940 wildfires recorded throughout the province’s Forest Protection Area since Jan. 1, which have burned 535,082 hectares.

A wildfire near Jasper prompted an evacuation order for the town and national park on Monday night.