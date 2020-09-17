CALGARY -- It’s a repeat, but with a slight change: Environment Canada’s Firework model from 6 pm yesterday:

Our upper air for today has Calgary beneath a ridge of high pressure, which is expected to cascade eastward. As it moves, so too does the southerly wind that forms it, which means tomorrow and Saturday could be quite smoky, with a minimal chance showers help abate those conditions.

Then, into early next week, southwesterly flow achieves the same effect; another highway of air aloft will bring about smoke potential. I say potential because of some showers working toward coastal Oregon and Washington, which may have a marginal effect on reducing the effects of wildfires to our southwest.

From a temperature perspective, we’re holding relatively steady near our seasonal values, in spite of the diffusion from this weak layer of smoke scattering some sunlight. At best, we’ll see a half-millimetre of showers Saturday and only a couple of millimetres Sunday, which won’t do much to our temperatures.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny, some smoke

Daytime high: 19C

Evening: smoky, partial cloud, low 8C

Tomorrow:

Mainly sunny, smoky

Daytime high: 21C

Evening: some showers, low 11C

Saturday:

Early showers, smoky

Daytime high: 20C

Evening: building showers, low 10C

Sunday:

Early showers, clearing

Daytime high: 17C

Evening: showers, low 9C

Monday:

Partly cloudy, smoky

Daytime high: 17C

Evening: clear, low 6C

