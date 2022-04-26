Wildlife Festival gives Calgarians chance to meet interesting animals

Calgarians can get up close and personal with some interesting animals this weekend, including wallabies, alligators and parrots at the Wildlife Festival.

Happening April 29 to May 1, the event is being organized by the YYC Nature Centre, Cobb’s Adventure Park and the Foundation for Animal Rescue.

Three exhibits will be featured, including:

Welcome to the Jungle, where participants will learn about the importance of our planet’s rainforests;

Australia Down Under, featuring some charismatic wildlife, and;

Responsibly Exotic, learning responsible care of exotic pets.

There will also be two half-hour, hands-on educational programs:

Reptiles & Invertebrates, and;

Mammals & Birds.

The event goes 1 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Nutrien Western Event Centre on the Stampede Grounds (1800 Stampede Trail S.E.).

Masks are not required but they are encouraged. There will also be a quiet hour for children with sensitivities to crowds and noise starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased online and families unable to purchase tickets due to financial circimstances can also email organizers to make special arrangements.

Tyler Maybee and Maureen Sheppard perform at a Wildlife Festival. (Courtesy Jason Clevett)