CALGARY -- The man famous for playing Star Trek's Captain Kirk waded into the Star Wars realm Wednesday to criticize the Lethbridge police on their takedown of a woman in a stormtrooper costume earlier this week.

William Shatner took to social media to tweet his contempt for the Lethbridge police force and its chief.

"Rifles drawn for a plastic toy Cosplayer? Didn't comply right away? Are you blind Chief?" Shatner wrote above a video that was captured by a bystander.

The incident happened Monday outside a Star Wars-themed restaurant in the southern Alberta city. A 19-year-old employee of the Coco Vanilla Galactic Cantina donned the costume in honour of May the Fourth — a day Star Wars fans celebrate the epic space saga, as the date resembles the famous "may the force be with you" line from the franchise.

The employee danced outside the restaurant in costume, with the toy blaster in-hand, until police rolled up and with guns drawn, ordered the woman to drop her weapon.

According to the employee, she couldn't hear police through the helmet.

She suffered a bloody nose after she was tackled to the ground by police and handcuffed.

Police said they were responding to weapons complaints made by the public.

On Tuesday, Lethbridge's chief of police called for an investigation to look into the actions of responding officers.

Shatner responded to social media users saying the employee should not have been carrying the "weapon" by saying "If (the officer) couldn't see it was a toy he sould retire, yet they continued and slammed her to the ground and bloodied her nose."

Shatner's disdain for the officer's actions was not limited to one comment. He went on to point out the infamous 2019 incident where a Lethbridge police officer euthanized a deer by repeatedly running it over with his vehicle.