Wind warnings issued in southern Alberta as gusts near 90 km/h mark
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 7:05AM MDT Last Updated Thursday, September 24, 2020 10:29AM MDT
Wind warnings in Alberta as of 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 (Environment Canada)
CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for several sections of southern Alberta as strong wind gusts are expected to persist throughout the morning and into the afternoon.
As of 10 a.m., warnings are in place for the following regions:
- Okotoks-High River-Claresholm
- Kananaskis-Canmore
- Lethbridge-Taber-Milk River
- Cardston-Fort Macleod-Magrath
- Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek-Waterton Lakes National Park
According to Environment Canada, southwesterly wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected Thursday and there is a significant risk of wind-related property damage.
For the latest information on weather warnings and watches visit Environment Canada Public Weather Alerts for Alberta