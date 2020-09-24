CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for several sections of southern Alberta as strong wind gusts are expected to persist throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

As of 10 a.m., warnings are in place for the following regions:

Okotoks-High River-Claresholm

Kananaskis-Canmore

Lethbridge-Taber-Milk River

Cardston-Fort Macleod-Magrath

Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek-Waterton Lakes National Park

According to Environment Canada, southwesterly wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected Thursday and there is a significant risk of wind-related property damage.

For the latest information on weather warnings and watches visit Environment Canada Public Weather Alerts for Alberta