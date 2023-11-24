WinSport shakes off sultry November, opens ski hill on schedule Friday

In a month that was better suited to late-autumn golf than downhill skiing, WinSport somehow managed to stick to the schedule and held opening day Friday.

Most Calgarians watched as a late October snow dump melted away during a mild, dry November.

At WinSport however, they have a trick or two when it comes to preserving snow.

“We had a good snowmaking window towards the end of October that we took advantage of,” explained outside operations director Mike Tanner, in a story on the organization's website. “It was a good five, six days of operations which we normally need to get the main hill up and running.

“So, we've got enough snow to do that.”

Part of the trick is technology.

"We are super lucky to have our automated snowmaking system which produces an amazing early season quality of snow," said Ian Newcombe, WinSport’s venues manager. "The warm temps are softening things up, the cooler temps at night allow the groomers to maintain a nice grade and snow depths which will be ideal for opening day."

Last season, WinSport started the season off with incredibly cold temperatures for weeks.



This year things are a little different.



Read more about how we managed to get our hill ready for opening day, even when the weather didn't want to cooperate. https://t.co/nDrlZ9RdqZ pic.twitter.com/K0L5sNigk6 — WinSport (@WinSportCanada) November 24, 2023

The Legacy chairlift was open Friday, providing access to the main section of the hill between two chairlifts and two magic carpets in the beginner park.

Snowmaking will continue over the next several weeks.

The beginner area is also ready to welcome skiers and snowboarders.

And even though more warm days are predicted for the week ahead, Tanner said it won't cost the ski hill much snow.

"Manmade snow crystal, once it's driven on and compacted, it's much more durable than natural snow," said Tanner. "It withstands these temperature changes. Really, up to plus 10 at this time of year, we don't see a lot of melting."