CALGARY
Calgary

    • WinSport shakes off sultry November, opens ski hill on schedule Friday

    WinSport overcame a warm, dry November to open on time Friday. (Photo: X@WinSport) WinSport overcame a warm, dry November to open on time Friday. (Photo: X@WinSport)

    In a month that was better suited to late-autumn golf than downhill skiing, WinSport somehow managed to stick to the schedule and held opening day Friday.

    Most Calgarians watched as a late October snow dump melted away during a mild, dry November.

    At WinSport however, they have a trick or two when it comes to preserving snow.

    “We had a good snowmaking window towards the end of October that we took advantage of,” explained outside operations director Mike Tanner, in a story on the organization's website. “It was a good five, six days of operations which we normally need to get the main hill up and running.  

    “So, we've got enough snow to do that.” 

    Part of the trick is technology.

    "We are super lucky to have our automated snowmaking system which produces an amazing early season quality of snow," said Ian Newcombe, WinSport’s venues manager. "The warm temps are softening things up, the cooler temps at night allow the groomers to maintain a nice grade and snow depths which will be ideal for opening day."

    The Legacy chairlift was open Friday, providing access to the main section of the hill between two chairlifts and two magic carpets in the beginner park.

    Snowmaking will continue over the next several weeks.

    The beginner area is also ready to welcome skiers and snowboarders.

    And even though more warm days are predicted for the week ahead, Tanner said it won't cost the ski hill much snow.

    "Manmade snow crystal, once it's driven on and compacted, it's much more durable than natural snow," said Tanner. "It withstands these temperature changes. Really, up to plus 10 at this time of year, we don't see a lot of melting."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5

    W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down

    Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.

    Trudeau hires new executive communications director

    Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News