CALGARY -- After temporary closing their hill due to extreme cold weather, WinSport has announced they will be reopening Friday with reduced hours.

Guests will be able to hit the slopes in the afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m.

Limited conveyors and one chair lift will be operational on Saturday with regular operational hours.

Sunday hours will be contingent on the weather forecast, but WinSport anticipates they will be open throughout the day.

Family Day will see extended hours, running from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The park will be closed on Feb. 19 and 20 with a tentative opening scheduled for Feb. 21.

Changing weather conditions may impact hours at the hill and guests are encouraged to check WinSport's website for the latest updates.