CALGARY -- With record-breaking warm temperatures for the first few days of November, winter has rocked many parts of southern Alberta this weekend.

Road closures, dozens of collisions reported to police and severe winds have grown as a strong storm continued on Sunday.

In Lethbridge as well as many other areas in southern Alberta, a winter storm warning is in effect. However, some residents aren’t letting it get to them.

“I love winter actually,” said resident Jennifer Van Riper. “I just don’t like when it’s wet and heavy.”

Van Riper has been shovelling her walkway and driveway for most of thr morning. She says there has been a lot so far.

“It can stop anytime – I think we have enough,” she said.

For snowplow driver Brandon Giesbrecht, he says this weather has taken its time to arrive.

“It’s a little bit later than usual,” he said. “It’s not too bad today, other than the (snow) drifts.”

Lethbridge police are warning that in city driving is not ideal, and only essential driving is recommended.

Highway 5 between Lethbridge and Cardston, Alta. has seen Raymond RCMP respond to multiple collisions due to extreme weather conditions, including blowing snow and icy roads. Injuries have been reported, and the highway was closed by first responders Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada predicts between 20 to 40 centimetres of snow for the region, with more expected in the higher elevations, such as areas in the Crowsnest Pass.

In Calgary, police responded to several collisions on Saturday evening, with officers saying total numbers should be available by Monday.

The city did have a lot less snow, but residents have been dealing with gusty northerly winds.

The city’s director of roads Troy McLeod says Calgary has a level two response to this latest winter storm.

“Roads are in good winter driving condition,” said McLeod. “We have 49 sanders out in addition to our small equipment for pedestrian infrastructure.”

Fortis Alberta says powerlines have frozen up, due to cold and damp weather, causing the ice build-ups. It says lines have been ‘galloping’ this weekend, due to heavy winds.