With interactive ambulance and EMS vehicle tours, EMS Fleet Day offers sneak peek into life of a paramedic

Alberta Health Services’ Emergency Medical Services is pulling open the curtain to offer the public a chance to see the tools and medical equipment paramedics use to save lives.

This is the first day of National Paramedic Services Week and it begins with EMS Fleet Day which will take place in the west parking lot at Southcentre Mall from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday.

“We’re able to demystify a lot of what happens in the back of an ambulance after you phone 911,” says Stuart Brideaux, Alberta Health Services EMS Public Information Officer.

It also gives paramedics a chance to explain what they need from you to make it easier and safer if you call 911 to help a loved one.

“Including having medications ready, lights on, doors open pets put away and understanding when paramedics arrive they're there to help you there to help you as best they can as quickly as they can,” says Brideaux.

It offers interactive ambulance and EMS vehicle tours as well as demonstrations of medical equipment and see all the way paramedics provide care to the community.

“We often have a lot of people who are interested in a career in EMS and this is an excellent opportunity to allow people to learn information about career pathways into becoming a paramedic,” says Brideaux.

“We have many different careers here at EMS. We have many specialty teams that also work with the police fire departments and out in the community on a regular basis so ground ambulance going lights and siren is perhaps just the tip of the iceberg of what EMS can offer.”

National Paramedic Services Week 2024 runs May 19 to 25 and not only honours the individuals who provide this vital public service but gives the public a chance to better understand the role EMS plays in the healthcare system and our communities.