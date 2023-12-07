Witnesses helped rescue girl, 2, who was trapped under a car following N.E. Calgary crash

Some quick thinking from witnesses of a crash in northeast Calgary on Wednesday helped rescue a two-year-old girl who was trapped under a vehicle.

Around 1:20 p.m., police were called to the area of 36 Street and Whitehorn Drive N.E. for a collision, according to a Thursday news release.

Police said a Nissan Altima, operated by a man in his 20s, was stopped against the curb on Whitehorn Drive N.E. letting a passenger out.

The Nissan then pulled away from the curb as a Calgary Transit bus turned onto Whitehorn Drive. The bus and the car collided, which caused the car to mount the curb and hit a bench at a nearby bus stop.

The car continued on the sidewalk and hit a 68-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl in a stroller.

The car came to a stop on the front lawn of a nearby home, with the stroller and child underneath.

Passengers from the bus and other pedestrians then lifted the car up to get it off the stroller and remove the child, police said.

The girl was transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. As of Thursday afternoon, the child was in stable condition and remained in hospital.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured and stayed at the scene, while the driver of the bus was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No passengers on the bus were injured.

Police believe the driver of the car holding a learner's licence and the location where the vehicle was stopped were factors in the collision.

Anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.