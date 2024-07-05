Woman, 91, killed in collision with CTrain in N.E. Calgary: police

A woman in her 90s was killed in a collision with a CTrain in northeast Calgary on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 36th Street and 44th Avenue, near the Whitehorn LRT Station, around 9:30 a.m.

In a news release, Calgary police said the woman was crossing 36th Street when she stepped in front of the southbound train, approaching the station. The driver then brought the train to a stop.

The woman, who police confirmed was 91 years old, was fatally injured and declared dead at the scene.

The train driver and passengers were not injured.

Police believe the warning signals were operational at the time of the collision. Excessive speed and alcohol are not considered factors.

Anyone with information about the collision or who has dash-cam footage is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.