CALGARY
Calgary

    • Woman and man found dead in southwest Calgary home

    Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

    Calgary police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman after their bodies were found in the community of Parkhill last week.  

    Police were called to a home in the 0-100 block of 34 Avenue S.W. around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 to check on the welfare of a woman whose friends said they hadn't heard from her for several days.

    Officers found the woman and man dead inside the home.

    At this time, police are classifying the deaths as suspicious pending autopsies, scheduled for Tuesday.

    "Until this has been completed, no further information can be shared," police said in a Monday news release.

    Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News