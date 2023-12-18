Woman and man found dead in southwest Calgary home

Calgary police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman after their bodies were found in the community of Parkhill last week.

Police were called to a home in the 0-100 block of 34 Avenue S.W. around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 to check on the welfare of a woman whose friends said they hadn't heard from her for several days.

Officers found the woman and man dead inside the home.

At this time, police are classifying the deaths as suspicious pending autopsies, scheduled for Tuesday.

"Until this has been completed, no further information can be shared," police said in a Monday news release.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.