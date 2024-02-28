Woman attacked by dog in Radisson Heights; incident third of its kind in three days

Another dog attack in southeast Calgary on Wednesday makes for three in about 72 hours, all of which are believed to have involved Pit Bulls.

On Sunday, a dog was killed and a man and his two dogs were attacked in Auburn Bay.

Wednesday, a 19-year-old was bitten in Radisson Heights.

Peace officers were called around 12:30 p.m., after a neighbour's dog bit the young woman on the leg.

Neighbours tell CTV News Calgary the dog involved in the incident is a Pit Bull.

It didn't break the young woman's skin, but her father says the dog lunged at him and has been a problem for years.

They're frustrated peace officers didn't seize the dog.

Instead, two bylaw charges were laid against the owner and an investigation is underway to determine whether more action is needed.

Later Wednesday, the city released a statement via email:

"Community peace officers responded to a dog bite call (Wednesday), in the Radisson Heights community. A female adult was bitten, causing minor injuries," the city said.

"Two charges have been issued to an individual in care and control of the dog involved in the bite.

"Further evaluation of this file is ongoing to determine if further action is warranted, including the possible application of a vicious or nuisance dog designation."