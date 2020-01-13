CALGARY -- A woman pulled from the snow after being caught in an avalanche near Mt. Hector Friday died this weekend at a hospital in Calgary.

The woman has been identified as 32-year-old Laura Kosakoski, a family doctor and wife of ultra-marathoner Adam Campbell.

Kosakoski was skiing Friday afternoon with her husband and another person in Banff National Park when it’s believed the group triggered an avalanche near Mount Hector.

Kosakoski was fully buried and STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to airlift her to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

Adam Campbell thanked "everyone who assisted with the rescue efforts including STARS, the Canmore Rescue Helicopter, the Parks Canada public safety team, and the Foothills Medical Centre staff," in a statement about his wife's death. (Alpine Helicopters Inc.)

Campbell, who is sponsored by Arc’teryx Equipment, released a statement through the company on Monday, confirming Kosakoski passed away Saturday evening in hospital surrounded by family.

"Laura was the most incredible woman — loving, compassionate, curious, passionate and absolutely beautiful. Laura has been my rock, and has shown me that true beauty, love and joy can be found in even the most trying of circumstances," Campbell said.

Campbell expressed his gratitude to first responders and hospital staff and asked for privacy as the family tries to come to terms with Kosakoski’s loss.

"Laura touched so many lives, and there are no words to express how deeply she will be missed."