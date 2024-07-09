Woman dead in Bowness; Calgary police homicide unit investigating

A woman is dead in the Calgary community of Bowness and her death is being investigated as "suspicious," police say.

According to police, officers attended a home in the 4600 block of 73rd Street N.W., shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

There, they found an injured woman, who died despite efforts to save her.

Homicide investigators have been called in.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police are not providing additional details at this time.

Anyone who has information for police regarding this matter is asked to call 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.