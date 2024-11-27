Woman sexually assaulted in downtown Calgary, warrants issued for man accused

CALGARY
Calgary

    Calgary police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman downtown earlier this month.

    Police say the woman was walking in the area of Sixth Avenue and 10 Street S.W. around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, when she was approached by a man who threatened her with a weapon.

    The victim attempted to flee, heading inside a nearby apartment vestibule, but police say the man followed her.

    "Once inside the vestibule, he once again threatened her with a knife and then sexually assaulted her," police said in a Wednesday news release.

    Afterward, the man ran off.

    Calgary Transit officers located the victim and called police.

    Investigators have identified the man believed responsible, issuing warrants for his arrest.

    Karmal Ismail, 33, of Calgary, is described as 5'11" tall (180 centimetres) and 155 pounds (70 kilograms) with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. 

    He is wanted on warrants for sexual assault with a weapon and forceable confinement.

    Anyone with information about his location is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

