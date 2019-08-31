Officials shut down some lanes on a number of major routes in southeast Calgary on Saturday because of a three-vehicle crash.

According to the City of Calgary, the westbound lanes of Glenmore Trail were shut down at just before noon.

UPDATE: Multi-vehicle incident, WB Glenmore Tr approaching Deerfoot Tr SE, the road is closed WB. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/YU0OFRyhnq — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) August 31, 2019

There were also closures reported on Deerfoot Trail and at Heritage Drive S.E.

Calgary EMS tells CTV News a woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The scene was cleared at about 2:45 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.