Woman suffers minor injuries in crash on Glenmore Trail
Paramedics transported a woman to hospital after she suffered minor injuries in a crash in the westbound lanes of Glenmore Trail on Saturday.
Published Saturday, August 31, 2019 12:17PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 31, 2019 3:40PM MDT
Officials shut down some lanes on a number of major routes in southeast Calgary on Saturday because of a three-vehicle crash.
According to the City of Calgary, the westbound lanes of Glenmore Trail were shut down at just before noon.
There were also closures reported on Deerfoot Trail and at Heritage Drive S.E.
Calgary EMS tells CTV News a woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the incident.
The scene was cleared at about 2:45 p.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.