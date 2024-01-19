Woman tells Calgary sex assault trial accused attacker offered her construction work
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade in April 2022 when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
The woman, who can't be identified because of a publication ban, said she knew the man who went by the nickname "Poncho" as an acquaintance and even thought he was a friend.
"He picked me up and had taken me for a ride, and we had discussed how I could help him with some of my talents as a trade person, because I had construction experience, framing experience," she testified in a Calgary courtroom on Friday, the first day of a trial for Richard Robert Mantha.
"We had talked about how I was trying to step back from my line of work that I had found myself in, as an addict and … a working girl, somebody who solicits (sex)."
Mantha, 59, faces 20 charges that include kidnapping, threats causing bodily harm, sexual assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.
He was denied bail last summer and has been in custody since he was arrested in April 2023.
Mantha, who has ties to Quebec, requested a French-language trial, which is relatively rare in Alberta's provincial courts but legally required.
The trial began with the woman, whose English testimony was interpreted into French for Mantha as needed.
She testified that she went with Mantha to a rural property outside Calgary.
"We talked about it almost all the way out there," she said of the prospect of doing construction work. "It was pretty exciting for me, because I felt like I had an opportunity to do something else than what I was originally doing."Richard Robert Mantha, 59, is charged in connection with an incident where three sex trade workers were allegedly drugged, kidnapped and assaulted. (Supplied)
When they got to the property, she said they went inside a Quonset building.
"I thought there's a lot of work here. He's going to be able to help with me not having to work as a prostitute anymore. He's going to give me the opportunity to fill my time with doing something useful."
She said he had also given her some cocaine, so she felt a little bit drowsy. "My emotions were all over the place."
She said she was on the phone with her boyfriend, telling him about the construction work, when Mantha walked over.
"He tried to take my pants down," she said, her voice cracking. "I felt like I was back in the same position that I had to solicit with someone I thought was my friend. I didn't want to do that. I didn't know if he was going to hurt me. Everything started to get scary.
"I tried to stop him from taking my pants down. I wasn't there for that."
The woman broke down into tears as she described seeing a knife on the table and grabbing it to hide behind her back.
"It just blew up from there," she said. "I was being strangled. I had him on top of me, holding my mouth, holding my neck, holding my face down.
"I fought back. I got him off of me. All I can remember is fighting for my breath … and just screaming and screaming and screaming."
She said she doesn't know how she got away, but she left the Quonset without her phone or her shoes, and with her pants still down.
The woman said she went through a farmer's field to a highway.
"I kept screaming the whole time and I just kept looking for traffic," she said. "And I finally saw traffic and I just kept going and I got there.
"I got to the highway and I collapsed."
Her testimony was to continue Friday afternoon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the actor.
Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
opinion Queen Elizabeth II was 'angry' over naming of Prince Harry's baby Lilibet, and other revelations from a new royals book
Another day, another book packed with royal revelations. This time, writes royals commentator Afua Hagan, it’s the latest tome from Robert Hardman titled 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.'
Sports Illustrated’s publisher lays off most of its staff, union says
The future of Sports Illustrated was uncertain Friday after the owner of the iconic magazine and website laid off most or “probably all” of its guild-represented staff, its union said.
Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
Crew forced to make emergency landing after Boeing plane's engine malfunction
An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane with five crew members made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport late Thursday after facing an engine malfunction shortly after departure.
Here is what we know about invasive group A strep
Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
Children's medicine, yogurt and more recalled in Canada this week
Children's medication, pyjamas and other products were recalled across Canada this week. Here's a recap.
Lawyer hired to prosecute Trump in Georgia is thrust into the spotlight over affair claims
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired attorney Nathan Wade to lead the Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 others over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Now, allegations of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade are raising questions about his past work and qualifications and threaten to taint one of four criminal cases against the former president.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Stuffed moose uniting first responders across Canada and the United States returns home
After a whirlwind trip across North America visiting various first responders and policing agencies, including some in Alberta, a stuffed moose that goes by 'Mr. Moosey' has returned home to his original owner in Pennsylvania, U.S.
-
With new national records under their belt, 2 local swimmers aiming to make Team Canada in time for Paris 2024
Two members of Edmonton Keyano Swim Club have their sights set on Paris 2024.
-
Edmonton man turns $100 into $1 million in lottery win
An Edmonton man took a quick trip to Las Vegas after he won a million dollars earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
City of Vancouver snow plow involved in crash on Main Street
As the cleanup from a snowstorm in Vancouver continues, a city-operated plow was involved in a collision with a car Friday morning.
-
Out-of-bounds snowboarder rescued at Cypress Mountain
An out-of-bounds snowboarder at Cypress Mountain Resort was able to hike out safely with the help of search and rescue crews Thursday evening.
-
B.C. bus drivers won't cross picket line in event of strike by supervisors: union
A potential strike by more than 180 transit supervisors seeking a new contract in British Columbia's Lower Mainland could have a major effect on commuters next week, with the bus drivers' union saying it would back such action.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after senior assaulted, three vehicles stolen: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia say a man and a woman have been arrested after three vehicles were stolen and a senior was assaulted in Cumberland County.
-
Officers seize 500 hydromorphone pills, 8 handguns in house search: N.S. RCMP
A 50-year-old man is facing several drug and weapon charges after police searched a home and vehicle in Lower Sackville, N.S.
-
N.B. premier's province-hopping to raise campaign cash comes in for criticism
New Brunswick opposition leaders are denouncing the premier's cross-country travel to raise campaign funds and promising to ban political donations from outside the province if they win the election this fall.
Vancouver Island
-
'Not out of the woods yet': More freezing rain expected in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Friday
With more freezing rain in the forecast for parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland on Friday, crews are closely monitoring the roads for icy conditions.
-
Vancouver Island walloped with more snow Thursday
Snow came down on the Malahat Highway – where Rob Smith has driven a snowplow for 36 winters – earlier and with more intensity than forecast Thursday.
-
Oak Bay couple receives anonymous letter calling their home 'revolting'
Earlier this month, an Oak Bay couple received an anonymous card in the mail criticizing their newly built home.
Toronto
-
Woman throws child from second floor of burning Ajax home before jumping to escape: police
A woman trapped on the second floor of a burning home in Ajax early Friday morning had to toss a child to safety before jumping to escape the fire, Durham police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Suspect in custody after teen stabbed at west-end Toronto high school
A teenage boy is in hospital after a stabbing at a west-end high school on Friday morning, Toronto police say.
-
Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
Montreal
-
Court documents identify suspect in Old Montreal fatal fire, but no charges laid
A convicted killer who police suspect started the fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last March admits he was at the scene of the arson but claims someone else set the blaze.
-
'So disrespectful': Montreal mayor fires back after Poilievre calls her 'incompetent'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed a lack of respect for elected officials by calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City 'incompetent' on social media, Valerie Plante said Friday.
-
Exercising in the cold? How to stay safe while you stay fit
While nowhere near the frigid temperatures out west, the weather in Montreal isn't exactly balmy these days. But that's not stopping the city's devoted runners from enjoying the outdoors. In fact, many forms of exercise thrive during the colder months, from jogging and cycling to winter-specific activities like skating and skiing.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police disproportionately used force against Black and Middle Eastern residents in 2022: report
Black and Middle Eastern residents of Ottawa were over-represented in police use of force incidents over the general population, according to a new data by the Ottawa Police Service.
-
22 stolen credit cards, passport, 2 weapons found on eastern Ontario speeder: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say twenty-two stolen credit cards were found in a speeding car on Wednesday following a speeding stop.
-
Two eastern Ontario residents become millionaires from $100 scratchers
A pair of eastern Ontario residents are riding the New Year on a high note after becoming $1 million richer.
Kitchener
-
Brantford family displaced by house fire
A house fire in Brantford caused extensive damage and displaced a family Thursday night.
-
Driver charged in crash with school bus
A driver has been charged in a Jan. 11 crash involving a school bus with 12 children on board.
-
Farming inside a mall: Guelph, Ont. duo pairs agriculture with urban surroundings
You'll find something a little unusual in one Guelph, Ont. mall – a mushroom and microgreen farm.
Saskatoon
-
'A practice of shunning': Judge paints picture of private Saskatoon school's culture at time of sexual offences
Details about the overreaching culture of a private religious school were read on record by a judge for the first time on Thursday.
-
'I want to f***ing kill Vanessa': James Smith inquest hears of warning signs before mass killing
Vanessa Burns wiped tears from her eyes as she described the feeling of defeat the last time she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her former partner, Myles Sanderson.
-
Breaking down what the average teacher in Sask. gets paid and what they are asking for
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and government remain at odds about what is of highest importance at the bargaining table as teachers announced a second day of strike action.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. crossbow hunter caught using someone else’s deer tag
A man from Sault Ste. Marie who was caught crossbow hunting in Aberdeen Additional Township with someone else’s deer tag has been fined.
-
Children's medicine, yogurt and more recalled in Canada this week
Children's medication, pyjamas and other products were recalled across Canada this week. Here's a recap.
-
Sudbury’s Ledo sign sells for more than $900
The old Ledo Hotel sign has a new owner after the City of Greater Sudbury put the iconic landmark up for auction at GovDeals.ca.
Winnipeg
-
Another physician position added to HSC minor treatment clinic in step to reduce wait times
More doctors will be available at Health Sciences Centre as the Manitoba government works to reduce wait times in the emergency department.
-
'It's very disruptive': Kinew looking at remote, hybrid work practices in public sector
Premier Wab Kinew says his government will look at the hybrid or remote work practice in the public sector over the next few months.
-
Suspects jumped off balcony during drug search of Winnipeg apartment: WPS
A police search of a downtown Winnipeg apartment led to the seizure of $70,000 dollars in cocaine, thousands more in cash and a loaded Glock handgun.
Regina
-
Union locals representing workers at Viterra accept company's final offer
Two Union locals representing workers at Viterra accepted the company’s final offer on Friday, avoiding potential job action.
-
Former Sask. hockey coach sentenced to 3 years for sexual assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch has been sentenced to three years in prison for a sexual assault that took place in the summer of 1988.
-
'A practice of shunning': Judge paints picture of private Saskatoon school's culture at time of sexual offences
Details about the overreaching culture of a private religious school were read on record by a judge for the first time on Thursday.