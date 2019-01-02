CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrants for over 100 charges arrested in Saskatchewan
Laetitia Angelique Acera was apprehended in Saskatchewan on January 2, 2018 (image: Calgary Police Service)
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 10:29AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, January 3, 2019 10:31AM MST
A woman who was wanted by Calgary police on 115 charges was arrested in Saskatchewan on Wednesday just hours after warrants were issued for her arrest.
Canada-wide warrants were issued for Laetitia Angelique Acera on charges that date back to September 2018.
Acera is charged with multiple counts of:
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Breach of a probation order
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of break-in instruments
- Driving an uninsured motor vehicle
- Operating a motor vehicle without a licence
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Failing to comply with a court order
- Break and enter
- Fraud under $5,000
- Motor vehicle theft
- Theft of mail
Acera had ties to the Lower Mainland area of British Columbia and to Saskatchewan and she was arrested in Saskatoon on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say social media helped officers to make a quick arrest.
Well that was fast - Ms. Acera was located and arrested by SPS members earlier this afternoon. Thanks to everyone who kept an eye out. #yxe cc @CalgaryPolice https://t.co/COxuenmVon— Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) January 2, 2019
#WarrantWednesday - Thank you to @SaskatoonPolice for the speedy arrest of Laetitia Acera. We just asked for assistance in locating her earlier today! This is a great example of law enforcement partners working together, and coordinated social media for the win! #yyc #yxe #lesm— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) January 2, 2019
Acera is being brought back to Calgary to face the charges.