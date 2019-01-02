A woman who was wanted by Calgary police on 115 charges was arrested in Saskatchewan on Wednesday just hours after warrants were issued for her arrest.

Canada-wide warrants were issued for Laetitia Angelique Acera on charges that date back to September 2018.

Acera is charged with multiple counts of:

Possession of a controlled substance

Breach of a probation order

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of break-in instruments

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle without a licence

Assault with a weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime

Failing to comply with a court order

Break and enter

Fraud under $5,000

Motor vehicle theft

Theft of mail

Acera had ties to the Lower Mainland area of British Columbia and to Saskatchewan and she was arrested in Saskatoon on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say social media helped officers to make a quick arrest.

Well that was fast - Ms. Acera was located and arrested by SPS members earlier this afternoon. Thanks to everyone who kept an eye out. #yxe cc @CalgaryPolice https://t.co/COxuenmVon — Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) January 2, 2019

#WarrantWednesday - Thank you to @SaskatoonPolice for the speedy arrest of Laetitia Acera. We just asked for assistance in locating her earlier today! This is a great example of law enforcement partners working together, and coordinated social media for the win! #yyc #yxe #lesm — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) January 2, 2019

Acera is being brought back to Calgary to face the charges.