A woman who was wanted by Calgary police on 115 charges was arrested in Saskatchewan on Wednesday just hours after warrants were issued for her arrest.

Canada-wide warrants were issued for Laetitia Angelique Acera on charges that date back to September 2018.

Acera is charged with multiple counts of:

  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Breach of a probation order
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Possession of break-in instruments
  • Driving an uninsured motor vehicle
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a licence
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Failing to comply with a court order
  • Break and enter
  • Fraud under $5,000
  • Motor vehicle theft
  • Theft of mail

Acera had ties to the Lower Mainland area of British Columbia and to Saskatchewan and she was arrested in Saskatoon on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say social media helped officers to make a quick arrest.

Acera is being brought back to Calgary to face the charges.