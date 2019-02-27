A 12-metre tall art installation situated outside of The Bow building will be out of sight and off-limits to the public for the coming weeks as it receives a touch-up of its paint.

Wonderland, a depiction of a young girl’s head constructed of bent-wire and designed by Spanish sculptor Jaume Piensa, has been a fixture along 6 Avenue Southeast since the official unveiling of the piece in 2013.

The routine touch-ups were scheduled for February as the sculpture receives the least amount of visitors this month. The painting is expected to be complete by the middle of March.