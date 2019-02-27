CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Wonderland sculpture at The Bow under wraps for routine facelift
The Wonderland sculpture outside The Bow building has been covered and fenced off while workers perform a routine paint-job
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 8:47PM MST
A 12-metre tall art installation situated outside of The Bow building will be out of sight and off-limits to the public for the coming weeks as it receives a touch-up of its paint.
Wonderland, a depiction of a young girl’s head constructed of bent-wire and designed by Spanish sculptor Jaume Piensa, has been a fixture along 6 Avenue Southeast since the official unveiling of the piece in 2013.
The routine touch-ups were scheduled for February as the sculpture receives the least amount of visitors this month. The painting is expected to be complete by the middle of March.