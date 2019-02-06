Canada’s premier women’s hockey player will be given a great honour later this year, CTV News has learned.

Hayley Wickenheiser, 40, was a member of Team Canada’s women’s hockey team for 23 years, retiring on January 13, 2017.

The IIHF announced Wednesday that she would be one of the 224 members named to the Hall of Fame this year.

Wickenheiser says she’s humbled to be chosen.

“I spent most of my life playing international hockey and have lived and played abroad, seeing many hockey cultures around the world. This is a great honour to be included in the International Hockey Hall of Fame. It represents the best in the world of hockey has to offer. There was no better feeling than to play for Canada and travel the world doing so.”

During her career, she won four Olympic gold medals and one silver, with the latest gold medal coming from a win over the United States in Sochi, Russia.

The induction ceremony will take place on May 26 in the Slovak capital of Bratislava.