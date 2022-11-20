Wranglers complete weekend sweep in Bakersfield

The Calgary Wranglers won the back end of a pair of games against Bakersfield Saturday, defeating the Condors 5-2 Saturday in central California.

Connor Zary, Cole Schwindt, Matthew Phillips, Nicolas Meloche and Jakob Pelletier scored for the Wranglers, with Justin Bailey netting a pair for Bakersfield.

Dustin Wolf stopped 31 shots for the Wranglers, winning his fifth in a row.

📹 Dustin Wolf doin’ what he does! pic.twitter.com/Rvg4I8JkzJ — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) November 20, 2022

The Wranglers are 6-0-1 in their past seven.

The Wranglers return home for a back-to-back series against Coachella Valley Tuesday and Thursday, before taking on Abbotsford Friday night.