Wranglers extend series lead with 4-3 overtime victory at Saddledome

One game after he was ejected for spearing, Matthew Phillips found redemption, firing the game-winner in overtime as the Calgary Wranglers topped the Abbotsford Canucks Friday night.

The victory gave the Wranglers a commanding two games to none lead in their best-of-five against the Canucks, with the next three games scheduled for Abbotsford.

Clark Bishop, Ben Jones and Dryden Hunt scored for the Wranglers before Phillips scored the winner at 7:49 of the first extra session.

Arshdeep Bains scored twice for the Canucks, followed by Tristen Neilsen, giving the Canucks a 3-1 lead heading into the third.

However, Jones and then Hunt tied it up, then Phillips won it in overtime.

Calgary Wrangler Matthew Phillips was named to the AHL all-star team Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter@AHLWranglers)

Dustin Wolf stopped 24 shots to pick up the victory for the Wranglers. Calgary outshot Abbotsford 42-27.

Game 3, with a berth in the Pacific Division finals on line for the Wranglers, is scheduled for Wednesday night in Abbotsford.