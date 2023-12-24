Wranglers go back-to-back in Colorado, defeating Eagles 5-1

The Calgary Wranglers gave themselves an early holiday present, sweeping a weekend series with a decisive 5-1 victory over the Eagles Saturday afternoon in a game played in Loveland, Colorado.

Cole Schwindt scored two, and Dryden Hunt, Ben Jones and William Stromgren added singles for the Wranglers.

Stromgren’s goal was his first career AHL goal.

Ben Myers scored the lone goal for the Eagles

Dustin Wolf won his 12th game of the AHL season, stopping 36 shots for the Wranglers.

The win sends the Wranglers into the holiday break in first place in the Western Conference with 38 points.

Next up for the Wranglers is a back-to-back series at the Saddledome Thursday and Friday against Abbotsford.

