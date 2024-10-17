CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wranglers ride hat trick from Rory Kerins to 3-1 win over Coachella Valley

    Calgary's Rory Kerins scored 3 goals Wednesday as the Wranglers topped Coachella Valley 3-1 (Photo: X@CalgaryWranglers) Calgary's Rory Kerins scored 3 goals Wednesday as the Wranglers topped Coachella Valley 3-1 (Photo: X@CalgaryWranglers)
    The Calgary Wranglers got three goals from Rory Kerins and that was enough as they shut down the Coachella Valley Firebirds 3-1 Wednesday night in Palm Springs.

    Kerins scored twice in the first period after Max Lajoie gave the Firebirds an early 1-0 advantage.

    That remained the score throughout a scoreless second period until Kerins lit the lamp with his third of the night on a setup from Dryden Hunt. It was Kerins' first hat trick as a pro.

    Devin Cooley shut down the Firebirds, making 39 saves in goal to get the win for the Wranglers.

    Next up for Calgary is a Friday night clash in Nevada with the Henderson Silver Knights. Game time is 8 p.m.

