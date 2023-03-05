Wranglers stage late comeback to defeat Eagles in Denver

The Calgary Wranglers experienced a Rocky Mountain high Saturday night, staging a late comeback to defeat the Colorado Eagles 6-5 in a shootout.

Jeremie Poirier dipsy-doodled down the ice in the shootout to pot the winner for the Wranglers, who forced overtime on a game-tying goal by Matthew Phillips with a little over two minutes left on the game clock in the third.

That came after Emilio Patterson scored to narrow a 5-3 game to a one-goal contest late in the third.

Dustin Wolf stopped 31 of 36 shots for the Wranglers, earning his 32nd win of the season.

Other Wrangler goals came from Ben Jones, Dryden Hunt and Poirier.

Oskar Olausson, and Alex Galchenyuk and Charles Hudon with two apiece provided the scoring for the Eagles, who defeated the Wranglers Friday night.

The two teams tangle twice more this week at Saddledome, on Tuesday and Wednesday night.