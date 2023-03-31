Wranglers wrap up home schedule with a 5-1 win against Silver Knights

The Calgary Wranglers wrapped up their home schedule Friday with a 5-1 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights at the Saddledome.

Adam Klapka scored his first AHL hat trick and Ben Jones chipped in with a goal and three assists to help the Wranglers record their fourth straight win.

Defenceman Yan Kuznetsov added the other Wranglers goal.

Daniil Chayka scored the lone goal for Henderson.

Dustin Wolf was in goal for Calgary, scoring his first win against the Silver Knights this year.

It was Kid's Day at the Saddledome, with the first 3,000 through the door receiving a free Wranglers T-shirt.

The team also introduced Blasty, its new mascot.

The new Wranglers mascot is Blasty. (Photo: Twitter@AHLWranglers)

The Wranglers head to California next week, for games Wednesday in Coachella Valley, followed by a weekend double dip against the Seals in San Diego Friday and Saturday.