’You’ve been amazing’: Repairs on Bearspaw South Feeder Main are complete
The latest feeder main update issued by the City of Calgary Thursday was that it may be the final one.
The city announced on social media and its website that the latest repairs on the Bearspaw South Feeder Main are now complete.
“We are now in the process of returning the feeder main to service,” the city's communications team wrote. “You may notice water cloudiness or a chlorine smell during this process, however your water remains safe to drink.”
It added that crews are “demobilizing” and cleaning up the site at Brownsea Drive N.W., at the bottom of the Bev Longstaff Pedestrian Bridge ramp, which will cause a single-lane closure on westbound Memorial Drive N.W. until the end of next week.
It said the path at the pedestrian bridge will remain closed for two more weeks.
The city also posted a YouTube video saying thanks to Calgarians for the disruption caused by the feeder main repairs that started in early June.
The video included thanks from a variety of city representatives including Calgary fire chief Steve Dongworth, in addition to Marion Hays, the executive director of business improvement area in Montgomery, where businesses and residents were hit hard by the feeder main break.
On YouTube, Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek said, “Hey I’d like to thank everybody in Calgary, Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut'ina Nation for doing their part in cutting your water usage while we were doing repairs on the Bearspaw South Feeder Main.
"Particular gratitude to the businesses in Montgomery and the residents in Bowness who had all this activity happen right in front of their homes and businesses.
“You’ve been amazing.”
