A 22-year-old woman whose life was tragically cut short last week will be laid to rest on Sunday following a memorial service in southeast Calgary.

Nadia El-Dib was killed on March 25 after police reported to the scene of a home in northeast Calgary for a call about a suspicious death.

Investigators discovered that she had been murdered by her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Abderrahmane (Adam) Bettahar.

Bettahar, wanted for first-degree murder in El-Dib's death, was killed in a shootout with RCMP on a highway west of Edmonton on Thursday evening.

Nadia's family, speaking with CTV just days after her death said that she was always full of laughter and was a happy person all the time.

Racha, her sister, spoke at the service about how amazing her sister was.

"We feel her missing already. Just the second that we found out that she's gone, it's just destroyed our family," she said. "She was loved by everybody and was so kind-hearted."

She says there are so many things to remember her for.

"Staying up until 3:00 or 4:00 in the morning, dancing and singing in my car. Just memories with our family. We would go camping and go to Lebanon every couple of years. She was the life of the party and that's what I just want to remember."

Racha says that hundreds of people from all over the world attended the service.

When the news came of Bettahar's death at the hands of police, Racha says at first the family wanted to have him arrested so they could learn more about what happened, but that's not the case anymore.

"We don't want to go through the struggle of having to see him, having to go to court appearances and having to face what he has to say because I think it would bother us, especially my parents, to see somebody able to do something like that."

She says that with Bettahar gone, they can better focus on Nadia and remembering her.

If nothing else, Racha says she wants people to know that her sister was a strong woman.

"She was so strong and so loving. She didn't judge anybody and we want people to know that she was a beautiful person. Everybody sees her and they say 'wow, what a beautiful girl', but we also know she was beautiful on the inside because of the fact that she was so pure hearted."