CALGARY -- After an exodus of veteran receivers, the Calgary Stampeders are turning their sights to some rising new wide outs in 2021.

Over the off-season, the Stampeders lost a lot of good veteran receivers from their 2019 squad: Eric Rogers and Juwan Brescasin signed with the Toronto Argonauts, while Reggie Begelton departed for the NFL, signing a contract with the Green Bay Packers.

Those three combined for over 2500 yards in 20219.

This year the Stamps will have a much younger receiving corps and players like Hergy Mayala, their first round pick in 2019 will have to pick up the slack.

Mayala says he's ready for the challenge.

"For me it's a big opportunity," the 25-year-old said.

"I know what those guys can do. I was at work with them every single day. Seeing what they did, I'm trying to emulate that and I know if I put in the same work and same dedication to this game you know ... those guys started somewhere and I've just got to step into that."

In 2019, his rookie season Mayala caught 38 passes for 562 yards and five touchdowns. Even though this will only be his second year in the league, Mayala is expecting to do some big things. He says he also wants to be a leader. He wants to help the younger receivers as much as he can.

"Kamar Jorden, Markeith Ambles and Richard Sindani are the only guys that have been there. Outside of them I'm the oldest veteran in there," Mayala said.

"When I look at them I see myself in 2019," he added, "so whatever I can give them, I'm definitely going to give it to them."

BO KNOWS PREPARATION

Another young receiver looking to take the next step is 23-year-old Calgarian Colton Hunchak. He's been learning a lot from quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell who has taken the young receiver under his wing and into his home. Hunchak says it's been good for both of them.

"Bo offered me the opportunity to move in with him two months ago because his wife and family are down in the United States," Hunchak said.

"We both felt like we want to work out with each other and push each other. So it was a good opportunity for me. I jumped at it right away."

Hunchak caught 16 passes for 231 yards in his rookie season in 2019. He says hanging around with Mitchell will definitely make him a better player in 2021.

"You know even just off the field and stuff. Seeing how he goes on a day to day basis as a pro and just that championship mentality day in and day out. It's great and it's trickling off onto me and it's been awesome."

The Stamps kick off the regular season on August 7 at home to the Toronto Argonauts.