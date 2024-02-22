YYC Food and Drink Experience: What it is, when it returns

More than 85 Calgary restaurants are preparing to participate in an annual food festival that sees venues throughout the city offer up special three or five-course meals for a nominal fee.

The 2024 YYC Food and Drink Experience features three-course prix fixe brunches and lunches for $25 or $35, three-course dinners for $35 or $45 and gourmet five-course dinners for $64 or $75.

Officials say the festival serves to showcase the most talented and chefs, bartenders and sommeliers in Calgary's diverse food scene.

"The festival is a great way to try new restaurants and find some new favourites," said Irena Knorr, culinary program director at Culinary Marketing Strategies, in a news release.

This year, the festival runs for a week longer than usual, giving foodies extra time to discover new spots and test more menus.

"YYC Food & Drink Experience is back, bigger and better than ever," said Don House, founder and president of Culinary Marketing Strategies.

"We expect over 60,000 diners this year, to experience the best Calgary has to offer as one of the most exciting culinary cities in the country."

For more information on participating restaurants you can visit the YYC Food and Drink Experience website.