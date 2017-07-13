Alberta Health Services says it is moving ahead with a crucial piece of technology aimed at helping paramedics avoid the strains that result in serious injury.

Officials say that 350 AHS ambulances will be equipped with power stretchers and load systems that are battery-powered hydraulic systems that can lift up to 317 kilograms (700 pounds).

Brandy Payne, Alberta’s Associate Minister of Health, says the new technology means a safer workplace for paramedics.

In 2015, lifts were installed in eight vehicles as part of an 18-month-long pilot project and, during that time, there were no lift-related injuries reported by staff using the equipment.

Over the same period, there were 84 patient-handling injuries reported among EMS staff that did not have access to those lifts.

“We still do about 30 lifts per day, but instead of lifting in excess of 1,000 pounds, the power stretcher behind me does all that work for us,” said Doran Midyette, EMS paramedic.

He says that during his career as a paramedic all of the innovations have been for patient care but this lift is the biggest support for EMS staff he has ever seen.

Midyette says the repetitive strain of his job has resulted in many painful back injuries that have required months and months of therapy. “There have been days where I wondered if I could continue this job but I don’t think that way anymore.”

To support this project, the Alberta government is investing $20M to refit ambulances with the equipment that costs about $45,000 per unit to install.

The lifts will all be standard issue in all new AHS ground ambulances.

Installation will begin this summer on ambulances across the province with the work to be completed by spring 2018.