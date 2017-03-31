The body of a man, believed to be in his 60s, was removed from the 16th floor of a downtown apartment building following a Friday morning emergency response.

On Friday morning, an EMS crew entered a suite on the 16th floor, at a neighbour’s request, and located a deceased male within. Police and firefighters were deployed to the scene.

According to Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fire Department, fire crews responded to the building in the 900 block of 9 Avenue Southwest shortly after 11:00 a.m. Firefighters found damage throughout the apartment indicating a significant fire had occurred.

Investigators suspect the fire was accidentally set but a full investigation into the matter is underway.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. The Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy next week.

Calgary Fire Department officials say there have been no calls to 911 for fire-related events from that building in the last month.