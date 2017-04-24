City council will have a look at the brand new plan for a replacement arena for the Calgary Flames to be built just a short walk away from the existing Saddledome.

Officials are shifting to the new proposal in Victoria Park after the first idea, CalgaryNEXT in the East Village, was deemed ‘dead in the water’.

Right now, the location on the south side of 12 Avenue between Olympic Way and 5 Street S.E. is a parking lot.

The plan will include a field house, but not in the same location. It would be built near the University of Calgary.

‘Plan B’ would also include some renovations to McMahon Stadium.

During Monday’s meeting, council will hear a report from staff on the plan’s details and its impacts on the surrounding area.

“There is a lot of vacant empty land there, there is a lot of infrastructure, there are a bunch of condos that have come in, there is a bunch of planned infrastructure, we’re looking at the Green Line alignment through Victoria Park, cycling track work being done,” said Ward 8 councillor Evan Woolley.

Flames players, cleaning out their lockers on Friday, also said they would love to see a new arena to play in and hope that plans are finalized before the beginning of next season.

Last month, Mayor Nenshi said that due to excessive costs associated with the CalgaryNEXT project, the plan was ‘dead’.

In that location, creosote contamination in the soil would need to be cleaned up before any development could begin and the question of who would foot the bill was a sticking point in discussions.

The council meets at 9:30 a.m.