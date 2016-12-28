Months after they were forced to leave Canada, Ariunaa Demberel and Enky Ankhbayar are embracing the opportunity to resume their lives in their adopted homeland.

In September, the pair were deported from Canada after officials determined they had inappropriately entered the country in 2014 seeking refugee status as opposed to a humanitarian exception based on the fact Ariunaa’s ex-husband allegedly kidnapped, beat and raped her in their native Mongolia.

The mother and daughter returned to Mongolia and immediately fled to Russia and then the Philippines on travel visas to avoid a potential encounter with Ariunaa’s ex-husband who they suspected had been made aware of their deportation.

With the assistance of a worker in the office of Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, Demberel and Ankhbayar were issued temporary visas allowing the mother to work and the daughter to study in Canada. On Remembrance Day, the duo set foot on Canadian soil.

The two businesses that employed Ariunaa held her positions while she was overseas and she has returned to work. Enky has resumed her studies at Western Canada High School.

The recently issued visas are valid for two years but Demberel and Ankhbayar may apply for an extension.

With files from CTV's Alesia Fieldberg