A 56-year-old woman was transported to hospital following an afternoon crash involving a Volkswagen Jetta and a CP Rail train.

According to RCMP, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 3 and 11 Street in Coaldal shortly before 3:00 p.m. following reports a train had struck a car.

First responders located a damaged Vokswagen Jetta with the lone occupant, a 56-year-old woman, trapped inside. A live power line inhibited access to the car and the rescue was temporarily delayed until the power was halted by Fortis Alberta staff.

Members of the Coaldale Fire Department extricated the driver from the wreckage and she was transported by ambulance to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge in non-life threatening condition with injuries to her back and head.

No other injuries have been reported.

RCMP have determined the car was travelling northbound when it crossed the tracks into the path of an oncoming westbound train. According to witnesses, the train crossing lights were active and the train's horn was activated prior to the crash.

The Coaldale RCMP detachment and CP Rail officials continue to investigate the incident.