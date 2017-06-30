The family of Kelly Flock is pleading for information regarding the whereabouts of the senior who was last seen on June 22.

“My dad was last seen with a good friend of his last Thursday, out for a beer at Original Joe’s in Marda Loop,” said Kendra Flock, Kelly Flock’s eldest daughter. The 68-year-old left the area on his bicycle and has not been heard from since.

Family members received an email from Kelly the following day, a casual message unrelated to the disappearance, and there has been no correspondence with the senior since.

“It’s completely out of character for him,” said Kendra. “He keeps in contact with his family and friends quite often.”

Kelly Flock is prone to seizures after having a brain tumour removed nearly five years ago and he no longer drives.

Flock is described as:

A Caucasian male

180 cm (5’11”) tall

Weighing approximately 75 kg (165 lbs)

Having a slim build

Having grey hair and blue eyes

Flock was riding a charcoal coloured Trek OLV carbon road bicycle.

Flock’s family says the senior is without his seizure medication, a daily dosage that also assists with his short term memory. Kelly Flock is currently without his wallet and his cellphone battery appears to have died.

In the days leading up to the disappearance, Flock seemed more forgetful than normal.

“Our dad might not look like he’s in trouble, he’s a very fit and healthy man who might be keeping to himself right now, (but) he’s quite possibly disoriented,” said Kendra. “We need your help to bring him home.”

Friends and family have placed posters in his home neighbourhood of Marda Loop as well as areas he’s known to frequent including:

Westhills

Garrison Woods

Currie Barracks

South Calgary

Anyone with information regarding Flock’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.