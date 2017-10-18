A B.C. resort town has declared a state of emergency because of the threat posed by a gas leak that has already killed three people.

Emergency crews were called to the Fernie Memorial Arena on Tuesday after an ammonia leak was detected at the facility.

The building and surrounding neighbourhood was quickly evacuated but three people died after being exposed to the deadly gas. Their identities have not been released.

Authorities have secured the scene at the arena and a hazardous materials team from CIMCO Refrigeration has been called to assist crews with the investigation.

Evacuees are staying with other family members in the community while about 25 others are being housed in hotels.

Mary Giuliano, Fernie’s mayor, says the community is heartbroken by the tragic event.

“We’ve suffered tragedies but we’re a pretty resilient town and I am really proud of our little town. We’re a tight knit community; we love one another and we’ll be there for one another. If it turns out that it is Fernie people, we will be there for the families.”

There is no word in when the displaced residents will be allowed back into the area.

The state of emergency will remain in effect for a week unless it is cancelled earlier by officials.