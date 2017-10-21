A late afternoon fire in the driveway of a northwest home destroyed a van but the efforts of Calgary Fire Department protected the residence.

Fire crews responded to a home on Citadel Meadow Grove N.W. shortly before 5:00 p.m. Saturday after fire broke out while the homeowner was working on a van.

Firefighters doused the blaze before it could spread to the home. The attached garage sustained damage in the fire and the van was reduced to a charred frame. No injuries have been reported.

The Calgary Fire Department has not confirmed what sparked the van fire.