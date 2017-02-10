Two weeks after a massive fire tore through the historic Symons Valley Ranch, the ownership group is coming together to help out the business owners who have lost everything.

A fundraiser is being launched at the Market on Macleod at noon on Friday where ‘support local’ t-shirts will be sold with all profits going back to support the vendors.

The shirts cost $20 each and all the proceeds will be forwarded to a trust account held by a third party.

"Our primary focus at this time is to get our vendors back to business," said Symons Valley Ranch Farmers' Market Managing Partners, Ken and Tracy Aylesworth in a release. "We are so grateful for the on-going support of the community and our faithful customers. We are stronger together."

The Symons Valley Ranch Farmers' Market was destroyed in a massive fire on January 26, devastating the 33 small business owners who worked out of the facility.

No one was hurt in the blaze, but very little was salvageable between the flames and the water used to put them out.

Friday’s fundraiser is just one of the ways that the ownership group is trying to help the displaced vendors.

The ownership group has been working with vendors and insurance agents to help set up revenue streams as well.

Shortly after the fire, the owners told the media that it would be rebuilding the facility as soon as possible.

A temporary market, and eventual permanent location, is planned for northwest Calgary.